Hospice story is recounted in new book

The story of Hospice Isle of Man has been told in a new book to celebrate the charity’s 33rd anniversary.

Well-known island author Derek Winterbottom has penned ‘Our Island Hospice 1983 - 2016’, which tells the story of how a charity that started with one nurse and one doctor is now making a difference to over 400 patients in the island each year.

The book continues on from 2003 book ‘A Promise Fulfilled’, written by Nadene Crowther and Peter Vickers, about the charity up until that year.

This year Hospice celebrates 33 years of specialist palliative care and it also marks nine years in its purpose built accommodation at Strang on November 5.

Mr Winterbottom has covered all printing costs so all proceeds from the book will go to Hospice.

Chief executive of Hospice Isle of Man Margaret Simpson thanked Mr Winterbottom for his generosity, time and for funding the book.

She said: ‘He has told our story beautifully, it is an interesting tale of everyone involved with us who passionately care about our patients and their families. We cannot thank him enough.’

‘Our Island Hospice’ is priced at £10 and can be bought from all Hospice shops.

All money raised will go to Hospice Isle of Man.

Each year the charity needs to raise £4million to meets its running costs.