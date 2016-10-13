Hospital offers SMS reminders to raise attendance rates

Noble’s Hospital is introducing an SMS text message reminder service in an attempt to lower appointment non-attendance figures.

The Digital Future Strategy features a text message service that will send out messages three days before the patient’s appointment is due, with details such as time and date.

This gives patients ample opportunity to ensure their attendance or to re-arrange if needed.

The feature has been proven to work as it has been introduced in the UK and it is thought it will work on the island as well.

Dr Jugnu Mahajan, medical director for the Isle of Man said: ‘I am confident that this new service is going to play a key part in improving services for patients.’

He added: ‘Missed appointments mean clinical time is wasted which could be used by another patient and also leads to financial inefficiencies.’

The new addition is a part of the government-wide digital strategy to increase the use of digital service other the next two to five years.

Richard Wild, chief information and digital officer, said: ‘This is another step forward for the government-wide digital strategy, with its goal of improving the quality of public services for everyone in the Isle of Man.’

It is also thought that it could be used in other parts of health and social care. The service is optional, with most clinics able to provide it if requested, and reminders will still be sent by post.

A patient who has not has not consented to the service will not receive reminders.