Hotel owners want to add function suite and 30 extra bedrooms

Plans have been submitted for a four-storey extension that would double the number of bedrooms at the Ramsey Park Hotel.

It would house an additional 30 bedrooms over three floors and a ground floor function suite that could accommodate up to 150 people.

The application (17/00026/B) was submitted by Ramsey Park Hotel Ltd last week and was on the agenda for Ramsey Commissioners’ meeting, due to be held after the Manx Independent went to press.

In a statement from Classic Lodges, managing director Richard Grime he describes the north of the island as being ‘bereft of good quality event lead function rooms’.

He continues: ‘We believe that Ramsey would clearly benefit from the creation of a well-designed multi-purpose function room capable of hosting weddings, annual dinner dances, exhibitions and company annual meetings.’

He said the proposal was a ‘viable business opportunity which will create additional employment opportunites for island residents and further increase the economic value generated by the current hotel to the wider community’.

The extension would be connected at ground floor level only.

In a supporting statement by Northern Trust Company it describes the success of the hotel since it opened its doors to customers in the summer of 2012.

‘From conception, the hotel has developed a very strong, almost year-long accommodation base, focusing on a high quality guest experience welcoming many high value touring individual travellers along with small leisure groups,’ it states.

‘The restaurant offering is now constantly busy providing lunch and dining experiences to the local community on a seven-days-a-week basis, encouraging particularly during the off-season islanders from the south to overnight at the weekends.

‘Having reached peak occupancy during the busy season and reached capacity in the Lake View restaurant it is time to consider how best to maintain this excellent business growth.’

The proposal also includes increasing the number of parking spaces from 75 to 83.

The car park would be reconfigured to create a drop off area in front of the new functions entrance and an access would be created from Mooragh Promenade, in addition to the existing access from Park Road.

In the supporting statement it says the car park is ‘vastly under utilised’ at present.