Householder confronts burglars in home

A householder confronted two men in his house on Sunday.

It happened in Annacur Lane in Douglas.

The home owner attended the house at about midday on Sunday and saw a blue Renault Clio on the drive way with two men in it.

The driver is described as having brown sandy hair and in his 30s.

Upon entering the property the homeowner was met by two further men.

The first man had ginger facial hair and facial acne scars, he was around 5ft 7ins tall wearing a grey woolly hat and a grey hoodie. The second man was taller and was wearing dark coloured clothing.

These men are believed to be in their 20s.

Detective Constable Lana Gardner said: ‘The house itself is unoccupied and has the appearance of being derelict but this is not the case and items some of which were of sentimental value had been gathered together before they were disturbed by the owner of the property. I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area at midday on Sunday and who may have seen the blue Renault Clio or the men described to get in touch.