How can bosses improve things to cut number of days taken sick?

According to the latest statistics, the number of days workers take off sick is increasing.

Figures for the UK say that the average number of sickness absence days in the UK is 6.9 days a year and that costs £554 per employee.

The situation is likely to be similar for the Isle of Man.

So what can be done to improve things?

Senior managers from across the island are being invited to a free event that will examine wellbeing in workplaces.

The event, next Friday (October 7), is the first of its kind in the Isle of Man and a result of a collaboration between the Department of Health and Social Care and the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce.

initiatives

Organisers say organisations should have their own wellbeing initiatives that encourage employees to look after their health and provide support when needed.

Minister for Health and Social Care Howard Quayle said: ‘A key component of our strategy for future health and social care services is to support people in taking responsibility for their own health and wellbeing.

‘We cannot achieve this without working with employers and supporting them to make workplace wellbeing a priority. People spend a great deal of their time at work, so we must engage with employers in our efforts to improve the population’s overall health.

‘There is also a considerable economic impact to sickness absence. An engaged and healthy workforce is more productive, which, for a small jurisdiction such as the Isle of Man, can make a considerable difference to our economy.’

The event, sponsored by Celton Manx, will demonstrate the importance of promoting wellbeing in the workplace for both managers and employees.

Gary Hogman, an associate of Derek Mowbray’s Management Advisory Service (MAS), will lead the presentation. Mr Hogman has 20 years’ experience working in mental health in the areas of research, policy, communications and campaigns. Most recently, Gary was the national programme lead for the UK Department of Health’s mental health awareness campaign, ‘Shift’, which tackled the stigma and discrimination that surrounds mental illness.

Mr Hogman will share the importance of introducing a wellbeing initiative in the workplace and the performance cost benefits it can bring to organisations of all sizes.

This presentation will be followed by a training conference on ecember 1 for organisations ‘health champions’.

The event is open to organisations of any size and type. To find out more or reserve a space contact the public health directorate on 642639 or email publichealthevents.dhsc@gov.im.