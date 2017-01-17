How can we make the Manx health service more efficient?

The Manx public are being asked how the health service’s efficiency can be improved.

It comes after the health service announced it needed £11m more to balance the books.

It was announced today that the Public Accounts Committee of Tynwald would be inquiring into the budgetary overspend in the Department of Health and Social Care, particularly at Noble’s Hospital.

The committee is inviting written submissions from anyone with experience of, or views relating to, the effectiveness and efficiency of the services provided by Noble’s Hospital, which might be published.

The chairman of the committee, Juan Watterson SHK, said: ‘We are all aware of government’s difficulties in balancing the books, so this £11.1m overspend will be of great concern to the public.

‘The PAC hopes that this inquiry will ensure that no stone is left unturned in the quest to ensure our NHS is efficient and effective as it can be.

‘The general public and staff have a clear interest in this. We’d welcome a wide range of strategic ideas and submissions. We also hope that the inquiry will serve to enhance the understanding of the public on the cost pressures of the Department of Health and Social Care.’

He added: ‘We won’t be investigating medical complaints as that falls outside our remit.’

Submissions should be sent to the clerk of the committee by Friday, February 10.