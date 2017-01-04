How do you like to get out to enjoy island’s nature?

How do you get out and about with nature in the Isle of Man?

That’s the question the Manx Wildlife Trust is asking residents in an online survey, the results of which will be used to plan the future of the island’s natural spaces.

It comes after a 2015 report by the Wildlife Trusts found that children have become more separated from nature over the last 40 years in the UK.

Manx Wildlife Trust biodiversity education officer Dawn Dickens said the results of the UK report made for ‘disturbing reading’.

In 1915, UK children’s roaming range was six miles compared with just 300 yards now. Under 10 per cent of children in the UK play in natural areas compared to 40 per cent when their parents were children.

And in 20 years, the percentage of children walking to school fell from 80 per cent to 10 per cent from 1971.

Dawn said: ‘It is all very saddening when the advantages of outdoor play are widely known to increase self esteem, make you happier and healthier, increase creative skills. ‘But these statistics are UK based ones. Is the same trend happening here? After all we are a more rural community aren’t we?’

The survey is available at on a link through the MWT website.

The trust has a very active programme for engaging children with nature, supporting learning in schools, taking field trips and giving talks and advice.

Its children’s club, WATCH, meets on the third Saturday of the month.

Summer activities include den building, lizard watching and rock pooling while winter events have included creating wormeries and meeting ferrets.

The trust is also continuing its work at Claghbane plantation in Ramsey to create the island’s largest eco-playground, designed to get families out and about.