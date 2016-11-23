How healthy are the people of the island?

The government wants to find out about the health of the Manx population.

Seven thousand homes will receive a letter next week from the Department of Health and Social Care’s public health directorate, asking for one resident to fill in a 20- to 30-minute survey online.

It will look at wellbeing, diet, physical activity and ‘lifestyle choices’.

Addresses have been chosen at random.

Minister for Health and Social Care Kate Beecroft MHK said: ‘Public health aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the population; understand what makes us healthy or sick; and reduce health inequalities. The results of this survey will provide valuable information to help towards these goals.

‘I would encourage all households that receive a letter to take part: the more responses we receive the richer the pool of data to help shape health and social care services to meet our community’s needs in the future.’

All answers disclosed in the survey will be completely anonymous and any information treated in the strictest confidence, in accordance with the Data Protection Act 2002. Whilst the first three digits of respondents’ postcodes will be requested, this will not identify residences and no attempt will be made to link the information back to specific households.

The government says taking part in the survey is voluntary and respondents can choose which questions they feel comfortable answering.

Those who receive a letter but have limited or no internet access can collect a paper copy of the survey from one of the following locations:

Welcome Centre, Sea Terminal, Douglas; Henry Bloom Noble Library, Douglas; Leonard Cheshire Disability, Onchan; Ramsey Town Library; Port Erin Library; Ward Library, Peel.

In addition, Leonard Cheshire Disability, based above Onchan Library, will provide access to its computer suite and help in completing the survey if needed.

Further information is available online here or from the public health directorate by telephoning 642639 or emailing publichealth.dhsc@gov.im.

The survey will close on midnight of Sunday, December 11.