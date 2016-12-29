How Michelle Inglis told her story to the Isle of Man Examiner

Her claims about being sacked for having a cancer were rejected by an employment tribunal.

And now Michelle Inglis’s evidence to the tribunal about how her story came to appear on the front page of the Isle of Man Examiner and in The Sun is also under the spotlight.

Michelle Inglis claimed she had been sa cked for having cancer

Ms Inglis, who stood as a candidate in Douglas Central in the September general election, made headlines in January when she claimed she was being sacked from the pathology lab at Noble’s Hospital for having cancer.

But an employment tribunal, which rejected her claim for unfair dismissal, found this was a ‘gross distortion’ of what Ms Inglis must have known was the truth – that, while she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer 12 months earlier, this had never played any part in events prompting her suspension and dismissal.

‘Her ill-judged, unwarranted and inflammatory comments to the media had falsely brought the hospital into serious disrepute,’ it concluded.

The tribunal found she had been fairly dismissed over the irretrievable breakdown in the working relationship between herself and her colleagues, and a fundamental breach in the implied term of contract to co-operate with her employer to maintain mutual trust and confidence.

Michelle Inglis came into the reception of Isle of Man Newspapers on December 16 last year with a letter outlining the circumstances of her suspension, as she saw them Isle of Man Examiner

Giving evidence to the tribunal in November, Ms Inglis refused to name the person who had contacted the newspaper and then claimed the approach to the Examiner had been made by a friend.

She testified that she was not aware that she had spoken to any journalist despite being directly quoted and when asked how text messages to her could have been published, she said that someone must have taken her phone without her consent.

But the tribunal labelled her evidence to be ‘unbelievable’. It concluded: ‘No part of the claimant’s evidence about not knowing that she was dealing with the media or a press photographer had the ring of truth about it – except possibly that a friend had made the first contact.

‘The suggestion that unknown to her, someone had got hold of her phone and provided the text message images is not credible.’

In fact, and the Examiner is happy to set the record straight on this. Ms Inglis approached the Examiner directly.

She came into the reception of Isle of Man Newspapers on December 16 last year with a letter outlining the circumstances of her suspension, as she saw them.

The letter, entitled ‘Cancer Patient Suspended from Work’, included the content of text messages from her manager, which our reporter was able to verify by asking her to show him the text messages on her phone.

The letter ended with the line: ‘Now into Wednesday, and my future is looking bleak. I may still have cancer cells that can progress and my employer is trying to sack me due to my having cancer.’

Ms Inglis agreed to have her picture taken by our photographer at her home in Douglas and she also supplied to us a copy of a confidential report showing that she had lodged a series of complaints against a number of her colleagues, alleging bullying, harassment and victimisation. None of those complaints, which were made between 2012 and 2015, has been upheld.

Editor’s note: We have chosen not to allow comments on this story online.

