How midwives and nurses can keep their skills updated

Registered nurses and midwives in the island, who are not currently practising, are being encouraged to keep their skills up to date.

‘Revalidation’ works as a way for doctors, nurses and midwives to demonstrate that they have up to date skills and have the ability to practise safely and effectively.

It is mandatory and was introduced for doctors in December 2012 and for nurses and midwives in April 2016.

Nurses and midwives are required to complete revalidation every three years in order to maintain their registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), even if they are not practising. Failure to do so would result in an individual being removed from the register and they would need to seek readmission, which may require a return to practice programme.

Chief nurse for the Isle of Man, Linda Radcliffe, said: ‘Revalidation is a new but important process to help encourage a culture of sharing, reflection and improvement within the nursing and midwifery professions.

‘It is about promoting good practice and strengthening public confidence.

‘What we want to avoid however is revalidation being something that puts off non-practising nurses and midwives in the Isle of Man from maintaining their registration with the NMC.

‘Retaining as many registered nurses and midwives as possible is important to ensure that the island’s health service has flexibility for the future.

‘Our message to nurses and midwives who are not currently employed is clear: you have worked hard to earn your registration – let us help you keep it.’

To achieve revalidation, nurses and midwives must practice a minimum of 450 hours within the three years prior to revalidation and complete 35 hours of continuing professional development (CPD) relevant to their scope of practice as a nurse or midwife, together with a number of additional elements.

The Nurse and Midwifery Bank can be contacted on 650760 and for further information you can contact Linda Radcliffe on 650600.