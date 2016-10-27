How the roadworks in Foxdale are progressing

Photos taken today show the work in progress at the £800,000 roadworks in Foxdale.

Work began this week to reconstruct the highway through Higher Foxdale.

The initial phase of the scheme involves the widening and re-profiling of Mines Road junction, including the construction of a new retaining wall.

A section of the main road is also being excavated to a depth of more than two metres in order to install a new large diameter storm water drain.

The government says these photographs show the work in progress and ‘clearly demonstrate’ why a full road closure is required.

Access to properties and businesses is being maintained.

The work was originally pencilled in to start in September. But that was put back to Monday this week.

Now it’s likely that it will not be completed until after the TT races next year.

Read our report from earlier this week

The closure of the main road through the village means that there are many diversions in place.

What do you think? Do you live in Foxdale? How has the Department of Infrastructure handled the situation?

Email opinions@newsiom.co.im

If you’d like us to print a letter from you include your name, address and a phone number, even if you want to be anonymous in print.

We need these details for verification purposes.