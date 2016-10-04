Howard Quayle is our new chief minister

Members of Tynwald have backed Howard Quayle to become the island’s next chief minister.

He got 12 Keys votes and every vote from the Legislative Council.

Kate Beecroft

The new Chief Minister gave a press conference this afternoon. It is expected he will announced his ministerial line-up in the next seven days. He has said in his manifesto that he would not appoint any MLCs as Ministers.

Mr Quayle’s backers were: Alex Allinson, David Ashford, Tim Baker, Geoffrey Boot, Ann Corlett, Graham Cregeen, Ray Harmer, Bill Malarkey, Jason Moorhouse, Howard Quayle, Laurence Skelly and Juan Watterson.

Mr Cannan’s backers were: Clare Bettison, Daphne Caine, Rob Callister, Alfred Cannan, Ralph Peake, Martyn Perkins, Chris Robertshaw, Bill Shimmins and Chris Thomas.

Mrs Beecroft attracted votes only from the three Liberal Vannin members, Julie Edge, Lawrie Hooper and herself.

Alfred Cannan

Mr Quayle was nominated by new member for Douglas North, David Ashford, who said: ‘The next five years are probably going to be the toughest in living memory. Howard Quayle has a record of not just talking about change but actually delivering it.’

He was seconded by Peel MHK Ray Harmer who said: ‘Howard Quayle has demonstrated the skill and strength of character to be Chief Minister. Howard leads by example, with integrity and honesty. We must not kneejerk into change for change’s sake.’

Al three candidates had said in their manifestos that they would not appoint MLCs as Ministers. But Mr Quayle alone said they can retain a role as department members. It was a stance that arguable won him the unanimous vote in the upper house - although MLCs are supposed to vote with the will of the Keys.

Mrs Beecroft attempted to withdraw from the contest before the LegCo vote but was not allowed to do so.

If she had stood down before the MHKs voted, the three LibVan MHKs would likely have voted for Mr Cannan - making the vote 12 all in the Keys.

Mr Quayle became an MHK in 2011 and most recently has been the Minister of Health and Social Care.

He, Laurence Skelly (Rushen) and Juan Watterson (Rushen) are the only members of Allan Bell’s outgoing Council of Ministers still in the Keys.

Mr Watterson has been elected as Speaker and cannot be a minister as well.

The Education Minister Tim Crookall is an MLC. Mr Quayle said he would not pick ministers from LegCo.

So the new Council of Ministers is going to see a lot of new faces.

The make-up of the council is up to Mr Quayle.

In Isle of Man Newspapers’ readers’ poll of cut-out-and-send votes, Mr Cannan was the clear favourite, securing two thirds of the votes.

The details are given on page one of today’s Isle of Man Examiner.

Mr Quayle was third in that poll, attracting just 7 per cent of votes.

In a poll for Manx Radio, Mr Quayle trailled last again.

Mr Cannan picked up 40.8 per cent of the vote ahead of Kate Beecroft’s 39.7 per cent.

Mr Quayle polled 19.5 per cent.

But the decision of who should be the new chief minister was not down to the public. It was up to Members of Tynwald.

It was the first time that the vote for chief minister has been held in public. In the past Tynwald Members have had a secret ballot so it was impossible to tell who had voted for whom.

That amendment to the voting method may have lost the vote for Mr Cannan - as the MLCs knew how the Keys had voted and followed suit.