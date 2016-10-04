Howard Quayle is our next chief minister

Members of Tynwald have backed Howard Quayle to become the island’s next chief minister.

He got 12 Keys votes and every vote from the Leglislative Council.

Kate Beecroft

Mr Quayle’s backers were: Alex Allinson, David Ashford, Tim Baker, Geoffrey Boot, Ann Corlett, Graham Cregeen, Ray Harmer, Bill Malarkey, Jason Moorhouse, Howard Quayle, Laurence Skelly and Juan Watterson.

Mr Cannan’s backers were: Clare Bettison, Daphne Caine, Rob Callister, Alfred Cannan, Ralph Peake, Martyn Perkins, Chris Robertshaw, Bill Shimmins and Chris Thomas.

Kate Beecroft attracted votes only from the three Liberal Vannin members, Julie Edge, Lawrie Hooper and herself.

Alfred Cannan

Mr Quayle became an MHK in 2011 and most recently has been the Minister of Health and Social Care.

He, Laurence Skelly (Rushen) and Juan Watterson (Rushen) are the only members of Allan Bell’s outgoing Council of Ministers still in the Keys.

Mr Watterson has been elected as Speaker.

The Education Minister Tim Crookall is an MLC. Mr Quayle said he would not pick ministers from LegCo.

So the new Council of Ministers is going to see some new faces.

The make-up of the council is up to Mr Quayle.

In a readers’ poll of cut-out-and-send votes, Mr Cannan was the clear favourite, securing two thirds of the votes.

The details are given on page one of today’s Isle of Man Examiner.

Mr Quayle was third in that poll.

But the decision was not down to the public. It was up to Members of Tynwald.

It was the first time that the vote for chief minister has been held in public. In the past Tynwald Members have had a secret ballot.