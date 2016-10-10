Howard Quayle reveals his top team - and it includes Kate Beecroft

The Isle of Man’s new Chief Minister has announced his new Council of Ministers - and it includes Liberal Vannin Party leader Kate Beecroft.

Howard Quayle’s team was revealed this morning.

Alfred Cannan MHK

Only two of its members held ministerial roles in the last Council of Ministers, Mr Quayle himself and Laurence Skelly, who stays at the Department of Economic Development.

One other, Graham Cregeen, has ministerial experience but he lost his seat at the top table when the Department of Community, Culture and Leisure was abolished.

He takes over at the Department of Education and Children.

In echoes of Allan Bell’s first Council of Ministers, the leader of the Liberal Vannin Party takes on a ministerial role as the Chief Minister has tried to embrace all views in his leadership team.

Mrs Beecroft takes on Mr Quayle’s former job at Health and Social Care, arguably one of the most arduous in government.

Mr Bell’s ‘government of national unity’ did not end happily as then LibVan leader Peter Karran was sacked after not accepting collective responsibilty on the government’s Pinewood Studios policy.

The principle of collective responsibility means that ministers trash out a common view about government policy in CoMin meetings and later put on a united front afterwards and vote the same way.

Proponents of that policy say that leads to a coherent set of policies and direction for government.

Opponents say that it sometimes thwarts politicians from voting in the way they would truly like to.

The issue of collective responsibility was a sticking point in the appointment of Mrs Beecroft.

A press statement this morning addresses that point briefly.

It reads: ‘On the issue of collective responsibility within the Council of Ministers, the Chief Minister has agreed to update the rules to take account of emerging views amongst the Tynwald Membership.’

What that really means remains unclear.

Mrs Beecroft was one of three candidates for the position of chief minister.

But she secured only the votes of the other two Liberal Vannin MHKs.

Alfred Cannan, who got nine votes in the Keys after he was nominated for the post, becomes Treasury Minister.

Mr Quayle said: ‘I have already made it clear that I want to lead an inclusive government and this new Council of Ministers represents a range of experience and views within the House of Keys. We are all agreed, however, on the fundamentals – on the need to grow the island’s economy, to engage with our international challenges and opportunities, and to set clear priorities for the way ahead.

‘Above all we share a passionate commitment to doing what’s best for the Isle of Man.’

He added: ‘As there are so many new faces in Tynwald the public expects a different approach from its parliament and government. With a new House and a new Council of Ministers I believe we do have an opportunity to make a fresh start, and that by working together we can make real progress on behalf of the Island and its people.’

Mr Quayle confirmed that his Ministers will start work this week on developing a Government Programme. He intends to make a statement at the November Tynwald outlining policy priorities, which will then be shared for feedback from Tynwald Members, the business community and the public.

The new Council of Ministers comprises Mr Quayle plus the following eight Ministers in charge of:

Economic Development – Laurence Skelly MHK

Education and Children – Graham Cregeen MHK

Environment, Food and Agriculture – Geoffrey Boot MHK

Health and Social Care – Kate Beecroft MHK

Home Affairs – Bill Malarkey MHK

Infrastructure – Ray Harmer MHK

Policy and Reform – Chris Thomas MHK

Treasury – Alfred Cannan MHK

Ministers get paid more than MHKs who don’t hold such posts.

