Humanitarian aid trip to Romania well under way

A humanitarian aid trip from the Isle of Man to Romania is now well over the half way stage.

Travelling marshal and former MGP competitor Jim Hunter has teamed up with two other Manx Grand Prix competitors, Ronnie Russell and Ian Pert, to follow in the footsteps of TT star Joey Dunlop.

Joey, who won 26 TT races, made aid trips to deliver goods by van to Romanian orphanages during the 1990s.

Jim conceived the idea during this year’s Manx Grand Prix and has so far raised around £5,500 through the social media site Facebook and a Justgiving account.

The trio set out last weekend supported by a free ferry crossing courtesy of the Steam Packet. They have also thanked Ocean Motor Village for the free loan of the van which would have cost over £1,000 to hire for the period.

‘This idea is very much inspired by the late, great Joey Dunlop. We have spoken to charities which work in Romania and will be filling the van with things that they have asked for and driving down there to deliver,’ said Jim.

Thw trip has seen them drive just short of 2,000 miles from Heysham to Radauti in Romania. The route has taken them through Folkestone, to Calais via the tunnel, then through Belgium to Germany. From there they crossed the Austrian border and travelled via Vienna to Hungary then Romania.

On arrival they spent a few days with Romanian charity workers Ian and Sue Paxton, who have liaised with them prior to the trip.

Jim said: ‘We are planning a different route on the return, coming back through Ukraine, Poland and Germany.’

They return this weekend.

As well as giving support to the Romanian children, the trip is also a memorial to Manx road racer Billy Redmayne, last year’s Junior Manx Grand Prix winner who died in an accident at Scarborough, Yorkshire, earlier this year.

Any surplus money will be donated to the Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vantripforbilly