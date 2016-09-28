Hundreds of election votes went uncounted

A second general election count has been marred by controversy.

Some 206 votes failed to be counted in Ayre and Michael. The missing votes do not affect the overall election result.

The discrepancy was discovered the next day after unsuccessful candidate Louise Whitelegg felt there was something wrong and asked returning officer Simon Cain to double check the figures.

She said: ‘I didn’t sleep at all that night. Something struck me - I could not get the numbers to reconcile.

‘Out of curiosity and instinct I asked the returning officer to double check. It was then he discovered the figures were adrift.’

Of the 103 uncounted ballot papers all had a vote for winning candidate, and now chief minister nominee, Alfred Cannan - giving him 103 extra votes.

There was one extra vote for second-placed Tim Baker, 27 for Carlos Philips and 75 for Louise Whitelegg.

The correct figures are expected to be announced by the returning officer, following talks with the Cabinet Office and Attorney General’s chambers.

‘There is no material change to the vote,’ pointed out Ms Whitelegg. ‘But each vote must count - otherwise voters are disenfranchised.’

She said she did not know how the votes could have gone uncounted.

But she said the issue highlighted areas of process and legislation that need to be addressed. ‘We need to make sure the legislative framework is robust,’ she said.

One problem with the legislation, she claimed, is that you can’t update a declaration after it is made. A second issue is that you have to petition the court for a recount.

‘I hope that this issue highlights areas of process and legislation that need scrutiny and tightening up. It has to be clear and transparent to ensure there is trust in the system. It is important that we are able to get it right first time.’

Ayre and Michael was the third constituency to declare, at just before 10.30pm on election night.

In Garff, there was drama when it was discovered that two ballot boxes, apparently unopened, were spotted after the preliminary result had been reached.