‘Hunt the Wren’ tradition to bring good luck

The best way to celebrate the festive season is to have good luck blessings bestowed on us all – so maybe we all need to go and ‘Hunt The Wren’.

The hunting of the wren is one of the island’s oldest continuous traditions on the island, and even though the reasons for it have been obscured by time, it’s something that has endured to this day.

It is always danced on Boxing Day, or St Stephen’s Day, and involves a circular dance, with a pole, decorated in ivy and displaying the body of the wren, held in the middle.

The mythology of the tradition dates back to biblical times, even as far back as Bronze age times. Most of the stories and theories centre around the idea to celebrate the death of the wren brings good fortune.

‘The feathers of the wren were once thought to bring good luck, especially for fishermen,’ said Chloe Woolley, from Culture Vannin. ‘It was thought they guarded against shipwrecks and warded off witchcraft. Nowadays people still take the leaves and ribbons from the Wren pole to bring luck.’

Once, groups of men would trap and kill wrens, and then display the bodies whilst dancing for money or blessings. The song that accompanies the dance describes the hunting, killing, cooking and eating of the unfortunate bird.

‘In the past people have beaten the bushes and caught a poor wren for the pole. Nowadays we just use a fake plastic bird.’

‘It’s a very easy dance to pick up and to sing too,’ said Chloe, explaining the recent revival in celebrating the tradition. ‘People can just come along and join in, and find they can do it in no time. We’ve even had people on their holidays take part. It’s a very community minded event that can bring a lot of people together.’

This year, the traditional Hunt The Wren Dance will take place at St John’s Arboretum car park at 10.30am; the Raven, Ballaugh, at 11a; the Sulby Glen pub at 11.40am; St Paul’s Church, Ramsey at 10.30am, and outside the Woodbourne Hotel in Douglas at 10.30am. The southern meeting will be at Port St Mary, at the Scoill Phurt le Moirrey car park, Port St Mary, conveniently finishing at the Albert Hotel.

All dances must finish at midday, otherwise bad luck will befall all those taking part. And I, for one, think we’ve had enough of that for one year.