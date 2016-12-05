Hyacinth’s back! Island premiere of Keeping Up Appearances

Hog The Limelight drama group will be staging another Manx first, the island premiere of Keeping Up Appearances.

It follows their sell-out successes with Open All Hours, The Vicar of Dibley and Abigail’s Party.

Celebrated author Roy Clarke’s play is based on the iconic, hilarious and much-loved BBC TV series of the same name that hit our TV screens throughout much of the 90s .

All of the celebrated characters are there but it’s an original play rather than a stage setting of a TV episode.

The irrepressible Hyacinth Bucket (‘It’s pronounced Bouquet!’) with her embarrassing family – her sister Daisy with her husband, the unforgettable and dishevelled armchair philosopher Onslow, and her man-hungry sister Rose, plus Hyacinth’s neighbours, the artistic Emmet and the accident-prone Elizabeth ‘Liz’.

Liz Wood plays the role of Hyacinth and the cast also features Chris Edge (Daisy). Sue Dennis (Mrs Hebden), Lulu Gillow (Rose), Nick Emery (Mr Milson), Gerald Landels (Emmet) and Wayne Kelsall (Onslow).

The appearances of Liz, played by Jude Dicken and Daddy (Jack Verity) are being kept as a surprise for the performances.

The story sees Hyacinth determined to play an aristocratic lady in a production being staged at the parish hall.

It’s being directed by Emmet who is being ‘assisted’ by his sister Liz.

Emmet is absolutely determined that Hyacinth won’t.

Add in Rose’s sudden passion for the recently-divorced and hapless Mr Milson, the appearance of Daisy and Onslow as key characters in the play, the arrival of the influential and formidable Mrs Debden and the unwelcome appearances of a scantily clad but heavily armed ‘Daddy’, and Emmet’s problems just grow and grow.

Keeping Up Appearances will be staged at Port St Mary town hall nightly from Wednesday to Saturday next week (December 7 to 10).

The performances will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10, which includes a glass of wine or soft drink in the interval.

They are available from Mal’s Butcher’s, in Port Erin; Calverts Newsagents, in Port St Mary; or from Jane by calling 833372.

Hog The Limelight was set up in 2012 and is based in the south. The cast has been rehearsing for this production since September.