Ice rink will go ahead as appeal into planning refusal takes place

There will be an ice rink at Tynwald Mills this Christmas despite planners’ refusal for the marquee it’s housed in.

Tynwald Mills (IOM) Limited is appealing government planners’ refusal of retrospective permission for the marquee next to the overflow car park.

It’s expected the appeal will be determined in the new year, but in the meantime the ice rink will go ahead.

Tynwald Mills boss Stephen Bradley said: ‘Tynwald Mills were disappointed by the decision of the planning committee last week to refuse permission for the Christmas ice rink and other community events at Tynwald Mills.

‘Tynwald Mills are to appeal that decision. Whilst the appeal process is underway we are to run the Christmas ice rink this year. We are only able to do so with the co-operation and collaboration of a number of government departments, officers and MHKs working behind the scenes so as not to disappoint the near 9,000 people who came skating at Tynwald Mills last year.’

Turning down the bid, planners said it ‘represents unwarranted development in the countryside’ and raised concerns about increased car usage and noise levels.

Mr Bradley said the officer’s report relied on ‘out of date policies’ and ‘drew conclusions that we believe to be wrong without balancing the greater good provided by Tynwald Mills or the marquee’.

He said leisure activities were ‘critical’ to the centre’s future viability and vitality. The ice rink and charity events at the marquee have raised more than £100,000 for island good causes.