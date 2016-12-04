Illiam and Bobby return with Novus Brass Quartet

Novus Brass Quartet, featuring Manx musicians Illiam Quane and Bobby Corkish, will be performing in the next Ramsey Music Society concert.

The Manchester quartet will be performing at St Paul’s Church, in Ramsey, on Monday (December 5) from 7.45pm.

The quartet also comprises two of Illiam and Bobby’s fellow students at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM), Sam Lovatt and Daniel Thomas.

They describe themselves as a versatile brass quartet specialising in performing new and diverse pieces.

And the concert programme certainly reflects that. It features everything from Illiam’s arrangement of Beethoven’s first movement from Piano Sonata op. 2 no. 1 to Daniel’s arrangement of contemporary composer Django Bates’s My First Scooter.

There is also a nod to the Isle of Man with an arrangement of Ellan Vannin, and Illiam’s own composition, Ohfa Fuh.

Illiam’s musical tuition began at the Ramsey Town Band in about 2002, and he has since been the principal cornet of the National Children’s Brass Band of Great Britain and the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

He is currently in his fourth year of study at the Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM), having graduated from Manchester University with a degree in music this year.

He recently enjoyed performing with the Halle orchestra, the Mahler Chamber Orchestra Academy and the London Sinfonietta Academy.

Bobby is in his final year of study at the RNCM. He is currently playing first horn for the Fairey Band in Stockport.

He has enjoyed many competitions and tours with the band, including Germany and France.

Sam is in his fourth year of study, on trumpet, at the RNCM. He plays front row cornet for Black Dyke Band and is a former member of James Shepherd Versatile Brass. Daniel has been playing the euphonium for more than 12 years. While studying at the RNCM he became second euphonium player of the Brighouse and Rastrick Band.