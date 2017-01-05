In this week’s Manx Independent: More on Bushy’s trademark wrangle

The Manx Independent this week leads on the copyright wrangle between Bushy’s Brewery and the Department of Economic Development.

It has certainly been the big talking point of the week.

Also this week:

Mike Wade interviews Davy Knowles, the blues star from Port St Mary. He tells him what it’s like after breaking away from his old record label and getting to no 5 in the American blues chart.

We feature a former Manx policeman who’s won a fitness competition in the USA.

Adrian Darbyshire reports on this year’s Illiam Dhone commemoration.

The island’s first qualified search and rescue dog has died. Jackie Turley reports on Lola’s life and how she saved people.

A man who set fire to his road has been in court. Our reporter has more on that.

Another man has been before a court after being caught in possession of £6.36 of heroin.

The Coroner has made a series of recommendations to improve police procedures following a death in custody.

Breast unit charity fundraisers are celebrating after reaching a £2m milestone.

An Onchan woman has been sentenced after admitting stealing goods worth £445 from six shops.

Lots of readers’ views about last week’s lead story about taxi ranks in Douglas.

What members describe as the island’s ‘forgotten charity’ has spent more than £1 million in the past 10 years making life more bearable for hospital patients.

Then there’s our Island Life leisure and entertainments section, including the Isle of Man’s what’s on guide, and a look forward to the weekend’s sport.

The Manx Independent is in the shops now.