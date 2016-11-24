In today’s Manx Independent: This is for the Foxdale Freedom Fighters!

The lead report on page one of the Manx Independent features a man who set fire to petrol on a road.

Apparently, it was for the Foxdale Freedom Fighters.

His actions ensured a court appearance.

Also this week, 17 people who’ve retired from government - and got their pensions - have returned to work for it.

We have the result of the Mount Murray fire trial on page 1.

How satellite tracking is helping scientists understand more about hen harriers and basking sharks.

An Englishman stored heroin between his buttocks while breaching an exclusion order banning him from the island, a court has heard.

A 25-year-old Douglas woman has been in court after racially abusing hospital staff.

Police in Peel are appealing for information after vandals tried to puncture tyres on a car parked at the town hall.

A shoplifter from Onchan has been convicted of stealing £445-worth of goods from six different shops.

The government should revoke the decision to introduce a pre-natal test for Down’s syndrome, a group representing parents says.

Port St Mary residents are being asked to donate to a crowdfunding project to challenge the legality of a development in the village.

A teenage fisherman who refused to take a breathalyer test has been fined and given 10 points on his licence - even though he hadn’t been driving.

Two pages looking at work being carried out on a Douglas church that’s more than 150 years old.

The winners of the Taste Awards and Tourism Accolades.

A Peel man has celebrated his 103rd birthday with a visit from the Lieutenant Governor.

Our nostalgia photos concentrate on Ballasalla in years gone by.

Two pages of people at our Awards for Excellence event.

Move It Dance claims a haul of medals at the Cheerdance UK competition in Blackpool. We have a great photo of all the participants.

A holiday musical that allows the young cast to explore their inner elf is being staged at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre.

Ramsey’s Conor Cummins comes fourth in race in Macau.

A range of performers all with links to prolific entertainer Ian Qualtrough took to the stage at a concert held in his honour. We have a picture special.

Michael Garrett won the Syd Quirk Half-Marathon for the third time in his 14th attempt on Sunday, and at 47 years of age is the second oldest victor.

Letters, two pages of What’s On, your seven-day television guide and two pages of readers’ photographs.