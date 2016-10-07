Inflation rises 1.2 per cent

The inflation rate in the Isle of Man has gone up.

According to the consumer prices index, the island had been going through deflation (where things on average cost less than they did 12 months earlier) since April 2015.

But now the minus sign has been replaced by a plus.

Annual inflation measured by CPI was 1.2 per cent in September, government statisticians say.

People who eat potatoes (up 17.2 per cent), fly on planes (up 11.9 per cent) and drink tea (up 14 per cent) will certainly have noticed the difference.

But other items fell in price. They included poultry (down 7.1 per cent), bacon (13.8 per cent), sugar and preserves (9.5 per cent) and indigestion tablets (10.1 per cent).