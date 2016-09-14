Information on major road scheme on display

Information about a major highway improvement scheme in the north of the island is currently on display at Ramsey Town Hall.

Work is scheduled to start on Lezayre Road in Ramsey on Monday, September 26, at the beginning of a project scheduled to take almost two years to complete.

The Department of Infrastructure intends to carry out the work in three phases. Each phase will be sub-divided into phases of 100 metres. To ensure that vehicles can still use the roadway for access, only half the width of the roadway will be closed at a time, with the other side under the control of traffic lights.

Phase 1A will concentrate on the junction of Lezayre Road with Fairfield Avenue and Bircham Avenue to the entrance of Ramsey Grammar School’s east building, and will run until December.

The road will be closed between 6am and 4.30pm on Sunday, September 25, to enable traffic management measures to be put in place.

Phase 1B will run between January and April 2017 with 1C completed between July and August 2017.

The Department of Infrastructure scheme – which aims to improve the lifespan and ride quality of the road as well as installing new drainage and services – will involve the full depth reconstruction of sections of the carriageway and the resurfacing of other areas.

New drainage and utilities will be installed and work carried out on footways and kerbs to improve pedestrian safety.

Additional street lighting will be introduced from Westalls to Gardeners Lane, while the plans also include the provision of new highway gullies and road markings and improvements to bus stops.

The phased scheme will see sections of road under construction closed across half its width to allow traffic flow to be maintained on the other half of the carriageway.

Meetings have taken place with the schools in Ramsey and discussions are continuing with Bus Vannin to manage timetables and access when work is taking place at the school entrances.

A 7.5 tonne weight limit will be in place throughout the scheme because of the narrow lane widths and depth of excavations. Heavy goods vehicles will be diverted at Sulby Bridge and Parliament Square via Jurby Road.

The plans will remain on display at Ramsey Town Hall until Friday (September 16).

A spokesman said the department wishes to thank the residents of Ramsey and road users in advance for their patience and cooperation while the improvements take place.

View the different phases of the project and the timescales involved on the government website: gov.im/media/1352851/hw2845p005-phased-works-programme.pdf