‘Infrastructure is adamant planters will work,’ says Chief Minister

Howard Quayle says if a controversial traffic calming measure proves not to work he will ask for it to be removed.

Mr Quayle, speaking as Middle MHK rather than as Chief Minister, spoke out as the scheme on Strang Road, Union Mills, continued to prompt criticism from residents and motorists.

Traffic calming planters are installed on Strang Road

Cars, buses and lorries almost come to a standstill as they try to squeeze past a chicane of new planters that jut right out into road.

Mr Quayle said: ‘I don’t support them but I’m not a specialist highways engineer. They [Department of Infrastructure] are adamant this will work.

‘However, if it proves it doesn’t work I have asked for them to be removed. The residents are not happy and the people using the road are not happy either.

‘At the end of the day, if people observed the speed limit we would not be in this mess.’

He explained that the problem with speeding traffic came about when the road was resurfaced and speed bumps removed.

‘Traffic speeded up considerably,’ he said.

‘Residents’ cats have been killed, wing mirrors ripped off and one car has been hit three times.

‘I asked highways to do something and they came up with the planters system, which residents didn’t support – they wanted the speed bumps back.’

A Manx Petroleum tanker eases past one of the traffic calming planters installed on Strang Road

A DoI spokesman said the aim of the scheme was to reduce the speed of vehicles using the route.

‘There has been virtually no compliance with the 20mph speed limit on Strang Road and traffic surveys carried out in 2014 and in 2015 demonstrated that more than 13,000 drivers per week were exceeding the limit.

‘Drivers travelling in both directions were recorded at speeds in excess of 87mph – and up 99mph.

‘This type of driver behaviour puts lives at risk and is unacceptable to most people.’

The department said that the speed bumps that were previously in place had a ‘limited effect on speeds’ while installing bus-friendly humps that would be effective would be at the expense of much of the parking on the road.

Another alternative was to remove most of the parking from Strang Road and increase the speed limit, but this was considered inappropriate at this time, the spokesman said.

The department believes that the planters are an ‘innovative approach’ to traffic calming.

Moreover, it claims that they have proved to be successful measure in the UK, with planters replacing speed bumps in ‘many areas’.

The spokesman added: ‘Initial feedback and observations suggest that traffic speeds have reduced significantly since the introduction of the planters.

‘The department continues to monitor the road and is making minor adjustments to optimise the scheme.’

When the exact positions of the planters have been finalised the department will paint the required parking restrictions on the road and remove the police cones.