Injury during road accident

A vehicle occupant was injured in an road accident yesterday.

The fire and rescue service was called to a collision on the St Mark’s Road, Braaid, at about 10.15am.

The road was blocked by the vehicle and associated debris.

The casualty had received minor injuries but was complaining of lower back pain and unable to get out of the vehicle without assistance.

Paramedics worked in conjunction with fire service to help the injured person.

The vehicle was made safe so that it could be recovered and the road reopened.

Fire crews remained in attendance for one hour.