Inquest opens into death of woman hit by van

An inquest has opened into the death of a 66-year-old Onchan woman who died after a road accident last week.

Joan Marie Corran, a librarian, who lived at Falkland Drive, died after being hit by a van at around 9.50am on October 18.

The accident occurred at Royal Drive in the vicinity of its junction with Royal Avenue.

A post mortem examination gave a cause of death as head injuries, due to, or as a consequence of a road traffic collision.

Coroner of inquests John Needham opened the inquest this morning (Thursday) and adjourned it to a date to be fixed.