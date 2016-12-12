Inquest opens into tattoo artist’s death

An inquest was opened into the death of tattoo artist David Howarth.

Mr Howarth, aged 42, was found unconscious in bed at his home in Summerhill Road, Onchan, by his girlfriend, Friday’s hearing heard.

A medical report stated he had a fractured skull and that he had been unconscious for at least 12 hours.

Mr Howarth had a history of aortic valve disease.

He was taken to Noble’s Hospital on December 1, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The life support machine was turned off early the next morning and he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Coroner of inquests John Needham said investigations into the death were ongoing, adding that the medical cause of death was ‘yet to be established’.

He asked for his condolences to be passed on to Mr Howarth’s family.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.