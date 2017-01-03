Inside the island’s newest school

The new Henry Bloom Noble Primary School in Douglas has its official opening on Thursday.

The school has been built on the old Noble’s Hospital site in Westmoreland Road, Douglas, and has provided premises for what were previously Ballacloan School and Fairfield School before they were amalgamated.

The whole project involvied a number of elements all coming together. The design of the building, to take account not only of the latest good teaching practice but also the idea of adding something to the surrounding community; making the best use of the site, which meant converting an old building as well as building from scratch, and overcoming the logistical problems of moving everything from two existing school sites. Not to mention relocating and integrating two lots of schoolchildren in such a way that their education could continue seamlessly.

The new school is also aimed at meeting all three of the strategic objectives of the Isle of Man Government’s Programme for Government framework.

These objectives are: an inclusive and caring society; an island of enterprise and opportunity, and financially responsible government.

Henry Bloom Noble Primary School clearly aligns with all three through providing a facility for all in the community; designing a school that will enable the children to develop and grow, equipped for modern day life, and investing wisely, in good quality, future proofed facilities that will serve the community well.

The children and teachers moved in last September, at the beginning of the autumn term, as headteacher Ian Walmsley recalled: ‘On the opening day of term someone said to me: “Goodness it doesn’t like the first day of a brand new school, it just feels like a school.” – that was the best compliment you could throw at us.’

If you take a walk round the school today, it is indeed hard to credit, because everyone looks so much at home, with all the children so engaged with the whole learning process and so obviously enjoying their new environment. But, like everything that appears effortless, it involved a huge amount of preparation, planning and sheer hard work.

All the brightly coloured furniture in the school arrived new but everything else – text books, exercise books, artwork, children’s records and all the other bits and pieces you find in a primary school had to be brought over from the two old school sites.

Ian said: ‘The teachers put in long hours during the summer holidays to get it all ready, unpacking more than 250 boxes. It was incredibly hard but you knew that you were doing it for a very positive outcome.

‘And it was worth it for the children.’

Ballacloan School had originally opened as Demesne Road Boys’ School in 1908, whilst Fairfield School was even older, having first opened as Tynwald Street School in 1874.

In those days, over a century ago, students would have sat at their desks in neat rows, probably still writing on slates. Nowadays, in a cutting edge school like the Henry Bloom Noble, things are very different. Building the new premises provided an opportunity to create not just an attractive, functional building but, more importantly, an environment in which children might enjoy and embrace learning.

The architect for the project was Phil Chadwick of Savage and Chadwick.

He commented: ‘Trends within education continue to evolve, particularly away from the old formal desk approach to one where the arrangements are more for group interaction and collaborative working. The teaching spaces can be either opened up to each other or kept closed, dependent upon need, and they have a clear link to the more practical / activity areas.

‘The new school certainly raises the bar higher in the delivery of education buildings for the Isle of Man and, as can be seen, school design has come along the way from the older early schools.’

Another aim of the new building was to establish its presence, right from the start, at the heart of the local community, and its design, with a long glass frontage on Westmoreland Road, was key to this, as Ian Walmsley explained:

‘I wanted people passing by to be able to see the children going about their activities such as assemblies and eating their lunch. That was very important to me, to make it central to the community.’

Richard Collister, director of estates at the Department of Education and Children, responsible for the delivery of the project from inception to occupation, explained a little more about the way the school interacts with the surrounding area:

‘The department recognised that there are significant benefits that can be brought to a community from the inclusion of facilities that extend the use of the school into the evenings, weekends and in holiday periods.

‘The response that we have had from the community though the sporting and community clubs who are using the facilities at the new school seven days a week, at evenings and at weekends, in addition to our own youth club sessions new build, as Richard went on to explain: ‘The new school’s environmental credentials are founded on the development of a brown field site, and the sustainable conversion of the former DHSC ward block, rather than demolition.

‘This did present its own challenges, in terms of working within the existing floor plates, and floor to ceiling heights, retaining structural columns where possible, and only removing where necessary. We were very keen to ensure that there was no visual difference between the retained building and the new elements on completion, and I am pleased that we have achieved this – there is no way of telling where the converted building stops and the new building starts.’

The new school is expected to cost around 50 per cent less per square metre on energy to run than the school buildings it replaced.

Features that will assist in this include the use of an air-source heat pump system supplemented during the peak winter period by a gas boiler system. The scheme includes LED lighting throughout – the first school development and significant new Government scheme, to do so.

The main contractor for the project was Tooms Bros (with sister companies Caines and IDG) and John Corteen was site manager.

He said: ‘I personally found the primary school’s construction a rewarding experience and I believe the hard work taken to create the superb facilities provided to the Henry Bloom Noble Primary School’s catchment area will make a positive difference to the children’s futures.

‘I am extremely proud of what our company and team have achieved and would like to thank everyone connected to the project for all their commitment and hard work, enabling us to meet the deadline and hopefully meet the expectations of the late Mr Noble ater whom this school is named.’