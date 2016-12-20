Inspirational trip to Whitehall

Thirteen students enjoyed a behind the scenes look at the Ministry of Defence in Whitehall.

The trip, involving AS computer science students from Castle Rushen and Ballakermeen high schools and BTEC level three IT students from University College Isle of Man, was part of the Career Ready programme.

A Capital Experience, was organised in partnership with Career Ready, a British Isles-wide charity linking employers with schools and colleges to open up the world of work to young people.

Jo Davies, co-ordinator of Career Ready in the island, said: ‘The minute we arrived into the city the students were engaged and motivated.

‘The MoD work place visit was a great insight into career pathways within government and how accessible these opportunities are for our students.’

In the morning the students joined 1,600 other young people from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland to hear from motivational speakers Action Jackson, Alim and Mr Worksmart as well as Career Ready alumni who have achieved career success.

In the afternoon, students were able sit in a Government Minister’s office, visit a little piece of real history with Henry VIII’s wine cellar and network with MoD employees at Whitehall.

University College Isle of Man student Natalie Murphy, said the visit was a ‘10 out of 10 experience’, adding: ‘I’d do it all over again in a heartbeat.

‘We all learned loads about the world of work and a got a few tips on how to get ahead early.’

Fellow student Bradleigh Cregeen said: ‘It was a thoroughly enjoyable and interesting experience for everybody involved.’

Career Ready chief executive Anne Spackman said: ‘It is always fantastic to welcome students from right across the country to experience work and life in the capital.

‘We know that for some of them it will have been their first trip to London, and to walk into the glass and marble towers of the capital and realise that they are welcome and that someone like them could work there, is an inspirational moment for students.’

Career Ready has been running in the island since 2014.

It offers a programme of masterclasses, mentoring with professionals, workplace visits and paid internships that helps students prepare for the world of work.