As part of an Isle of Man Examiner series, PAUL SPELLER is conducting one-to-one interviews with each of the 12 new MHKs who were elected to the House of Keys in September. This week, we talk to Clare Bettison, who was elected alongside defending Douglas East MHK Chris Robertshaw.

Clare Bettison, the new MHK for Douglas East, sings karaoke at the Saddle in Douglas

It is fair to say that Douglas East MHK Clare Bettison defies certain preconceptions.

As one of the younger MHKs, she avoids the pitfall of coming across as unworldly or old before her time.

As a politicised nurse, she sits to the right of centre.

Nor is she precious about her image. She is happy enough to have her picture taken singing karaoke when it is suggested.

To first of all take her political position: she is frequently called out as a ‘Tory’, often intended as an insult. To be fair, if you have stood as a Conservative candidate in a UK council election – and include Conservative Party membership on your register of interests – you probably do not take it as such.

‘It has been made out by people that it was a secret and that I have not advertised it, yet when Isle of Man Newspapers sent out its questionnaire, I put it on,’ she says. ‘I absolutely wanted it to be transparent. Every single time I was asked on the doorstep, I made it clear.

‘I am not an active member, because I do not live anywhere where they are active.

‘I picked the party that was most closely aligned to my own views.’

It led to her, as a student nurse in Southampton, standing as a Conservative Party candidate in a council election. But in the Isle of Man, she stood as an independent candidate.

Working in the intensive care unit at Noble’s Hospital from 2007-15, before stints in various departments as part of the hospital bank of nurses, the 32-year-old does not fit the stereotype of a politically active member of that profession, who most would expect to see occupying the left.

‘I went into a career in nursing, which is a political environment because the decisions that come from central government impact on the services we are able to provide.

‘It tends to be in those type of professions, nursing, doctors, teaching, that you find people with a lot of political opinion and a strong interest in the decisions that are being made.’

She is conscious of how some regard the Conservative attitude towards the caring professions and insists that health care services should be ‘free at the point of delivery’,

But she adds: ‘I also think, as an organisation, the NHS needs to be more cost-effective and I think that is totally achievable.’

For instance, she argues, within the global health service there are some aspects, such as waste collection, that could be handled by a privately-run contractor.

‘Do we need people employed within the NHS to pick up sharps bins?’ she asks.

Perhaps conscious of how her comments could be seized upon, she reiterates no form of primary health care should come under such consideration.

In spite of her own Conservative Party involvement, she is happy there is no direct involvement from the Tories in the Isle of Man.

‘It is refreshing here. It is away from party politics and you are more answerable for what you are saying, whereas party politics has always been an excuse when you say something that is not popular.’

Given her own medical background and the certainty that Tynwald will face a new debate on the Isle of Man’s abortion laws, it is unsurprising she has strong views.

She is in favour of reform. Most important, she says, is that women are made aware of all the options available and it should be their choice.

‘Once a woman has considered all those options, it is their decision. They should be able to access that in a safe environment; where possible in the Isle of Man.’

The alternative, she says, is the reality of women turning to unsafe drugs or unsafe procedures.

‘Anyone who thinks women take this decision with a pinch of salt is grossly misled in their opinion,’ she adds.

‘I am not against people having a debate on it. My concern is the longer we leave it the more we force the debate and then we find people are so committed to what they have said, there is no going back.’

Reform should go hand in hand with proper sex education for all young people, she believes. Not only to address the issue of unwanted pregnancies, but also to improve awareness of STIs.

She would advocate a 20-week limit, which would acknowledge that babies born at 23 weeks can survive. But up to 20 weeks, the woman should have the choice – and have the appropriate counselling in the lead up to that decision.

There should also be ‘no protest zones’ around any clinics, she adds.

Another contentious issue, although on a different scale altogether, is the future of Douglas seafront. Our meeting came before the latest set of proposals was announced by the Department of Infrastructure, although it’s not advisable for anyone to bet their house on it being the final scheme.

She says she would like to keep the horse trams, but leave the running of them to someone else, citing the example of Groudle Glen Railway as a template for potential success.

‘They need to be a lot more imaginative with what they do,’ she says – a comment that still feels relevant after the new scheme’s announcement.

There are many other things we discuss, of varying degrees of importance: from voter turnouts at both the 2015 Douglas East by-election, when she stood unsuccessfully, and the general election; to whether jeans would be regarded as suitable attire for Tynwald. On the latter, there is, strictly speaking no rule against, apparently.

The truth is Clare Bettison is happy to talk about anything, serious or otherwise.

She hopes being an MHK does not change her as a person, pointing out that she still makes time to sing karaoke at the Saddle.

To her credit, she does not bat an eyelid at the inevitable photo request that follows – even arranging it with landlady Tracey Martin.

She takes her job seriously but, seemingly, herself less so. That might just strike the right note for a career in politics.