Investigation into cause of explosion

The fire service is investigating an explosion that took place in a Douglas house on Friday morning.

It happened at 11.51am on in the kitchen of a property in Devonshire Road, Ballabrooie.

Fire fighters suspect a gas leak.

A woman inside was unharmed as she was in another part of the property at the time of the explosion and managed to quickly isolate gas supplies before fire service arrived, which minimised further damage to the kitchen.

Crews checked the property to ensure it was safe and removed a small amount of smoke using a positive pressure fan. Damage was confined to the contents of the kitchen caused by the sudden increase of pressure within the compartment