Investigation into claims made after Eunice’s death

Health chiefs are investigating claims made by a widower about the care his wife received.

David Prater has released a 117-page document which includes a diary of the care and treatment his wife Eunice received in Noble’s Hospital, Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital, Beaconsfield Nursing Home in Ramsey and home care between 2014 and her death in July this year aged 83.

Mr Prater, aged 82, of Cooyrt Balleigh, in Ramsey, told iomtoday: ‘My intention was simply to make a diary of day to day care showing how well, or not, she was being cared for until she could come home for several years to come.

‘There was no intention to go public at all.

‘When I started out little did I know where it would be going.’

Mr Prater said that he hopes that the report, which has also been sent to all of the new MHKs, will give a voice to others who feel that they or their families may not have received the treatment and care they deserve from health and social care services.

‘All I want is justice for the many,’ he said.

Mrs Prater was taken to Noble’s Hospital by paramedics in October 2014 after falling out of bed.

She was later transferred to Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital, where she spent several months before being discharged in January 2015.

Further visits to hospital followed before she was moved to the Beaconsfield home.

She left there in June 2015 and returned home, where she was cared for by her husband, initially with help from private home care provider Adorn (which also operates Beaconsfield).

A range of government health and social care agencies also provided support up until the time of her death.

It was during Mrs Prater’s time at Ramsey Cottage Hospital that Mr Prater started keeping a diary.

He said her fall from a chair on December 17, 2014, was a ‘significant milestone in the absence of proper care’.

A damaged hip left her in considerable pain.

Her husband raised concerns about the positioning of her legs and about her loss in weight, which by January 2015 had dropped by 6.5kg since her hospital admission.

She could only take soft food as her false teeth no longer fitted properly.

Later when she was in the care home Mr Prater records his distress after seeing Mrs Prater’s appearance.

A week later, after Mrs Prater had returned home, district nurses took photos of three severe bed sores.

Mr Prater’s diary also raises concerns about an apparent lack of communication between care providers, and between staff and himself.

A DHSC spokesman said: ‘The Department of Health and Social Care is sorry for Mr Prater’s loss, and that he has been disappointed with a wide range of both government and private-run agencies.

‘Mr Prater’s document approaches 120 pages, and takes many hours’ reading. It is therefore inappropriate to make a detailed response at this stage without trivialising the issues raised.

‘The department has opened an investigation into the many issues raised, and will seek to meet with Mr Prater to discuss the matter in depth.

‘In view of the complexity of Mrs Prater’s needs multiple agencies were involved, and it will inevitably take some time to collate all the relevant evidence.

‘However, the department is committed to completing the investigation in a thorough manner, as quickly as it can.’

Adorn declined to comment.