Investigation into house fire in Laxey

Firefighters are investigating a blaze that broke out in a house in Laxey on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2.50pm crews from Laxey and Douglas were called to a house fire in South Cape.

They quickly established that nobody was inside

Using thermal imaging and hose reel equipment, breathing apparatus teams entered the property, discovered a well-established fire on the ground floor and worked hard in difficult conditions to extinguish it.

Positive pressure fans were then used to clear remaining smoke from the building and assist crews with checking for fire spread and making safe.

The property sustained significant fire damage to the ground floor and smoke damage to the remainder of the property.