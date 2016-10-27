Investment in Heysham should be a boon for travellers from the Isle of Man

More details of the investment at the port of Heysham have been announced.

The Lancashire port is the main destination for Steam Packet travellers from the Isle of Man and is a familiar location for many people who live in the island.

A new link-span bridge at the port will mean it can accommodatge larger roll on-roll off (roro) vessels operating on the Irish Sea.

The £10m investment by owners Peel Ports will create a fourth berth for freight and passenger traffic and help operators to respond more effectively to growing demand.

The funding will also see a new pontoon built to support offshore crew transfer vessels, a new port entrance created and various improvements to the port IT and terminal operating systems.

Work will begin in November and is expected to be completed by October 2017.

A new link road connecting the port and the M6, bypassing congestion in Lancaster, is set to open on October 31.

The changes bring into question a Manx government decision to spend £3.5m on a site in Liverpool for future use by ferries from the island as the current facilities need to be replaced.

It could be argued that improvements in Heysham mean that the link to Liverpool is less necessary.

Heysham is one of seven statutory harbour authorities owned and operated by Peel Ports, with deep water harbouring able to accommodate some of the world’s biggest RoRo vessels and numerous daily sailings from providers such as Seatruck, Stena Line and the Steam Packet.

Port director David Huck said: ‘This is a transformational time for Heysham port. We’ve already been working with local partners to maximise the benefits of the Bay Gateway link road project to the community.

‘Now our major investment to increase capacity and flexibility will further strengthen the port’s role as a logistics hub for the region, particularly for services to Ireland and the Isle of Man. We’ve also built in an element of future-proofing, giving us the ability to accommodate projected volumes for many years to come.’

The port has 1,000 metres of berthing space and 120,000 square metres of multi-user warehousing.

In 2015 around 325,000 units of cargo were transported through the port, a large proportion of which were cars, with Heysham being a key location for vehicle imports and exports. It employs around 80 staff and has its eyes firmly set on further growth and investments in people, processes and technology.

The connection to the road network will soon to be helped by the opening of the Bay Gateway link offering a direct connection to the M6. There is also a branch rail line from the port connected to the North West coastal line.

Heysham is also the closest port for several major offshore infrastructure projects including the proposed National Grid connection of Moorside nuclear power station in Cumbria and the Dong Energy Walney Extension wind farm, which can be seen on a clear day from the island.

