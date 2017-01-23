Invitation to prospective students to tour CRHS

Castle Rushen High School is opening its doors to prospective students over the coming weeks.

There will be two open evenings, the first taking place on Thursday, January 26, starting at 6pm.

This evening will be for students that are currently in year six and will be leaving for secondary school in September.

This is an opportunity for students and parents to hear and talk to head teacher Keith Winstanley and subject teachers and to have a look around the school.

New students and parents can explore the facilities and ensure any anxieties about starting secondary school can be addressed.

The sixth form open evening will be on February 2 for year 11 students interested in undertaking their exams at CRHS.

The evening will enable students to find out what it means to be in the sixth form and the study and skill opportunities that it offers to them.

The evening will run from 6pm till 8pm and will begin with a presentation in the school hall with Mr Winstanley and senior staff.

Following that the students and parents are encouraged to roam around, exploring the subjects offered and giving an opportunity to ask about specific subjects of interest.

For further information on the open evenings contact the school on 693500.