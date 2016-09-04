Is our Simon the best forklift truck operator in world?

A man who lives in Ramsey has beaten hundreds of other entries from across three continents to reach the finals of the International Forklift Operator of the Year 2016 award.

Simon Bottomley, who works at Nasaleze in the town, will be demonstrating his knowledge, skill and understanding of safe forklift truck operation when he takes part in the live competition finals in front of 20,000 people at IMHX (International Materials Handling Exhibition) 2016 at the NEC, Birmingham from September 13 to 16.

Simon, aged 37, has beaten competitors from as far away as India and the US in order to reach the finals and is one of only 40 contestants left in the running to be crowned International Forklift Operator of the Year 2016.

The competition is hosted by UK-based RTITB, the preferred regulatory body for workplace transport training, and aims to find, recognise and reward the best forklift operator in the world.

Laura Nelson, managing director of RTITB, congratulated Simon on his getting as far as he has.

He said: ‘To qualify for the next round of the competition Simon scored highly in the initial online tests and thoroughly deserves to be competing in the finals against his peers.’

Competitors will be put through their paces with four tests – two driving tests and a theory test and a pre-use inspection test.