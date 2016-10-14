Is there new hope for Finley and his family?

The family of a boy with a muscle-wasting disease have said that the island’s new Health Minister, Kate Beecroft, has been in touch with them about possibly reviewing funding for a drug which could help their child.

Clive and Kirstie Hesketh, whose seven-year-old son Finley has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), have said there is a possibility that government funding for new drug Translarna will be looked at once again now Mrs Beecroft has taken over as Health and Social Care Minister.

The issue of funding the drug was raised by Mrs Beecroft at the July sitting of Tynwald.

Translarna, which could help Finley’s condition, has been approved in England and Northern Ireland but funding was refused by the Isle of Man Department of Health and Social Care after a report recommendation by the Clinical Recommendation Committee.

The average cost of treatment per patient per year is around £250,000.

DMD causes progressive muscle weakness from childhood. Patients eventually lose the ability to walk. The condition affects other body systems leading to death from respiratory or cardiac failure at around 30 years of age.

Finley’s dad Clive said he has been in touch with Mrs Beecroft, who was appointed last week, and has been gathering information and statistics about the drug and DMD for her to look at.

‘I have been in touch with Kate Beecroft but there’s no promises. There’s no guarantee that it will be reviewed but the indication from Kate is that they’re looking at,’ Clive said.

‘It’s taken a lot out of Kirstie and I. If it’s reviewed then we have got something to sit down and speak about, but there’s a couple of houses we have been looking at in England and Wales.’

The Independent reported last month that the Hesketh family, who live in Onchan, put their house on the market with the aim of moving to Cheshire so that Finley can get the drug in England.

Clive said he hopes his family will be able to stay in the Isle of Man now there is a possibility that Translarna may be reviewed. However Kirstie intends to carry on looking at UK properties as no guarantee has been made.

Clive said: ‘A move would impact all of us, as well as Finley’s wellbeing and our family’s wellbeing, and there is also the financial impact of moving.’

The Hesketh’s petition asking government to fund the drug has now had more than 5,200 signatures.