Island artist to display work in solo London exhibition

An internationally acclaimed Isle of Man portrait artist will showcase her oil and pastel portraits in Kensington, London.

Svetlana Cameron, who works out of her studio in Braddan, will display the largest collection of her portraits ever to be gathered together in London in the solo exhibition.

The show, hosted by the Russian Centre for Science and Culture, will give visitors the opportunity to see a number of Manx-themed works and official portraits of prominent Isle of Man figures.

Some of the figures will include former President of Tynwald Hon Clare Christian OBE, former Speaker Tony Brown OBE and Lord Bishop of Sodor and Man Reverend Robert Paterson.

Most of the artworks will be borrowed from private collections.

Russian-born Svetlana said large solo exhibitions are rare events in her career.

‘I paint mainly by commission and my artworks go directly from my studio to private homes or institutions as soon as they are completed, which makes it practically impossible for me to accumulate enough pieces for a substantial solo display.

‘The upcoming show will be probably the largest one I’ve ever had, and the first one I am organising for the London audience.’

Last year, Svetlana’s original use of dry media on paper brought her success in the US-based international competition ‘Strokes of Genius’ and won her a place among the Top 40 international pastel artists, according to French art magazine Pratique des Arts.

The London exhibition will be sponsored by Knox Private Office, part of the Knox Group of Companies, which is headquartered in Finch Road, Douglas.

Sandra Robertson, director of Knox Private Office, said: ‘We are extremely proud to be the sponsor and take this fascinating exhibition to London where its opening is eagerly awaited by London art enthusiasts.’

The exhibition will be held on the first floor of 37 Kensington High Street from October 14 to October 31.

Visit www.svetlanacameron.com to find out more.