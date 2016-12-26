Island celebrates Hunt the Wren

Today’s crisp, cold weather was ideal for the Manx custom of Hunt the Wren.

Boxing Day - or rather St Stephen’s Day - is the date on which people gather in groups to take part in the tradition.

These days it’s a mixture of singing and country dancing.

But its roots can be traced to a bloodthirsty ritual as gangs of youths would scour the countryside looking for a defenceless wren to trap and kill, but now a more humane option is to use an artificial bird.

The wren then became the centrepiece for a ‘bush’ - two wooden hoops set at right angles and placed on top of a pole and covered with ribbons and evergreens.’

The ‘bush’ would then be carried from house to house while the group sang the Hunt the Wren song and hoped to collect some money or treats for their troubles.

Hunt the Wren in Kirk Michael

The song charts the progress of the wren from being hunted, caught, cooked and then eaten. There are many suggestions as to why the poor wren should be singled out for such treatment, such as it being a commemoration of the martyrdom of St Stephen and revenge on the wren because it is the reincarnation of an enchantress who lured men to their death in droves.

The feathers of the wren are distributed amongst the wren boys as a good luck charm, being particularly potent against witchcraft and to prevent a shipwreck.

We have some photos here from events in Kirk Michael, St John’s, Union Mills, Port St Mary and Douglas.

On this story we have included a video above from a Hunt the Wren event in 2013 to show the live dancing.

Hunt the Wren at St John's

