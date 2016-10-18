Island inventor injured in plane crash

Renowed inventor Dr John C Taylor has suffered a broken arm in an aeroplane crash.

A spokesman for Dr Taylor said: ‘Shortly before landing, a loud noise was heard and it was necessary to make an emergency landing in a field close to Fairoaks airport.

Photo from Surrey Fire and Rescue

‘The cause of the accident is unknown and will be examined by the Air Accident Investigation Branch.’

The 79-year-old suffered a broken arm in the incident and is still being treated at St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey.

His co-pilot escaped with a ‘minor abrasion’.

Dr Taylor’s spokesman said: ‘Dr Taylor would like to thank the South East Coast Ambulance Service, Surrey Police and Surrey Fire and Rescue for their support and assistance.’

Photo from Surrey Fire and Rescue

The island inventor, who lives in Santon, studied at King William’s College and graduated from the University of Cambridge before joining an engineering company in Derbyshire.

He is most famous for the thermostat control for the cordless kettle. More than two billion of his kettle thermostats have been produced.

In 2011 he was appointed an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List for services to business and horology.