Island newcomers get down with the lingo at new language class

A new language class in Douglas has proven to be a huge success since opening its doors two months ago.

Cafe Lingo is the brainchild of Karen Norton, a retired deputy headteacher with around 30 years’ of teaching experience at various schools in the island and the UK.

Language school Cafe Lingo at the Promenade Methodist Church in Douglas - left to right: volunteer Anne Cretney, student Priscilla Bragatto, student Teresa Zalawa

Held at the Promenade Church, the class is aimed at newcomers to the Isle of Man for whom English is not their native language.

Its aim is to welcome people of any nationality, ability, faith or no faith and teach them English in a relaxed, friendly way over a cup of tea or coffee.

It is open to anyone, irrespective of their financial or social circumstances as it is a free initiative and those with children are more than welcome to bring them along.

To celebrate its success, Cafe Lingo held a special Christmas party and buffet last Saturday when students brought in food from their own countries, allowing fellow students the opportunity to sample cuisines from around the world.

Language school Cafe Lingo at the Promenade Methodist Church in Douglas -

Speaking before Cafe Lingo was officially launched in mid-October, Karen commented: ‘It was recognised that there are now many people living in the island, and in Douglas in particular, for whom English is not their first language.

‘It was also felt that learning English may be difficult for some of them because of social isolation, and they may not be able to afford lessons elsewhere.’

Since then it has gone from strength to strength, welcoming no fewer than 38 students overall to its Saturday morning sessions, which take place between 10.30 and 11.30am.

Most return again and again and there are usually between 15-20 attending each week. They have a wide range of abilities and come from 14 countries all over the world. These are France, Poland, Brazil, Hong Kong, China, Spain, Belarus, Panama, Italy, Bangladesh, Moldova, Czech Republic, Colombia and Ecuador.

Language school Cafe Lingo at the Promenade Methodist Church in Douglas - teacher and founder Karen Norton

Some have actually lived in the island for several years and are keen to improve their English in a sociable way.

‘The sessions are intended to be helpful and fun.’ continued Karen. ‘They are very interactive and have a real buzz, with plenty of smiles and laughter.

‘Students learn through games, mimes and discussions. Each session is based on a theme. These have so far included jobs, likes and dislikes, food shopping and going to the doctor, as well as learning social expressions and basic grammar.

‘They’re all a delight to teach – so full of enthusiasm!’

Learning in such a relaxed atmosphere can only happen because of Café Lingo’s high quality volunteers, of whom there are 28 in all, and Karen is quick to pay tribute to them all.

‘Many are educationalists, including several retired teachers, a college lecturer, social worked, a nursery nurse and a doctor of linguistics, but they also come from the finance sector, the prison and fire services and we even have a female plumber.

‘They all have plenty to offer and each supports between one and four students per session. There are eight volunteers on the rota for each session, including two allocated to students’ children, but we always have extra volunteers because they are so dedicated.’

The ethos behind Café Lingo is one of inclusion, enabling foreign newcomers to become part of the Manx community and seeking to network with many different groups of a wide range of beliefs and cultures.

‘The response has been amazing and Café Lingo has established links with many community groups. These include: the One World Centre, Isle of Man United Nations Association, IoM Fishermen’s Mission, Beach Buddies, the charity Housing Matters, the Chinese Association, the Filipino Association and even the Bulgarian Embassy in London.’

Although Cafe Lingo is an outreach project of the church, it is not aimed at converting people. Its main aim is to welcome newcomers and help them learn English in a relaxed and friendly environment.

As such it has already forged links with many different religious groups in the island, including Douglas Churches Town Centre Partnership, the Bishop’s Office, the island’s Roman Catholic churches, Quakers, Onchan Elim Church, the Jewish Association, the Muslim community, Jehovah’s Witnesses and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Café Lingo has also received support from the Department of Education and Children, which has lent a laptop computer for language games and translations, and from University College Isle of Man, which displays Café Lingo literature for its TESOL (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages) students and whose prospectuses Café Lingo is happy to display.

Karen is grateful to everyone who has helped Cafe Lingo get off to such a successful start.

She said: ‘Without the support of Promenade Methodist Church, it would have been much more difficult to get Café Lingo off the ground.

‘As well as providing premises and funding ongoing costs, they sponsored me to undergo TEFL training (Teaching English as a Foreign Language).

‘Thanks are also extended to Barclays Wealth for painting the Cafe Lingo area and top hall as a community project, and also to Ingrid Jones and her helpers who provide Cafe Lingo with fresh tea, coffee, biscuits and even homemade cake.’

‘Thank you to everyone who has supported this exciting project in any way. What a wonderful community we live in.

‘No wonder people from elsewhere want to become part of it too.’

For more information on Café Lingo, contact Karen on 458340 or karennorton99@gmail.com

Alternatively follow Cafe Lingo (Isle of Man) on Facebook.