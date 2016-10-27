Island recognised as a ‘special place for people and nature’

The Secretary of UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere programme will next week formally inaugurate the Isle of Man into the World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

At an event at the Manx Museum on Tuesday, Mr Han Qunli will present Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK with a certificate marking the island’s achievement.

The International Co-ordinating Council of the Programme on Man and the Biosphere announced the island’s acceptance into the world network in March 2016.

The accolade – which was the result of two years’ work compiling a weighty submission – recognises that the island is a ‘special place for people and nature’.

The island is the only entire jurisdiction to hold Biosphere Reserve status.

Mr Quayle said: ‘This recognition from UNESCO will bring great economic, environmental and reputational benefits to the island and is something we should all be immensely proud of.

‘We are honoured to welcome the secretary of UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere programme to the island from Paris for this auspicious occasion.’

Professor Peter Bridgewater, a previous Secretary of the Man and the Biosphere programme, who advised the island on its submission, will also speak at the event, having travelled from Australia.

Professor Bridgewater said: ‘It’s a significant honour that the Secretary of the Man and the Biosphere programme has chosen to visit the Island personally to present the certificate recognising the Island’s accession to the World Network of the Biosphere Reserves.

‘By visiting the island, he will be able to gain a first-hand impression of what a great place it is, and take those impressions back to UNESCO and the wider world.’

