Island remembers victims of atrocities around the world

How can life go on? was the theme of this year’s annual Holocaust Memorial Day service.

The service took place at Mary of the Isle Church, in Douglas, on Sunday, and coincided with events across the British Isles.

The annual event preserves the memories of the victims of atrocities around the world and recognises that hatred, persecution and genocide continues today.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said: ‘We must work together as a cohesive society to ensure that prejudice does not become part of our own daily lives; that our children are taught to love and respect their neighbours and are not exposed to hatred in their home life or via the internet.

‘Remembering the Holocaust and its millions of victims is a constant reminder of what can happen when prejudice gets out of control and human beings are led into bringing indignity, humiliation, violence and death upon others who they have been indoctrinated into believing are not like them.’

The address was given by special guest Yanky Fachler, a second generation Holocaust survivor, who has addressed Holocaust and anti-Semitism conferences, interfaith events and historical societies around the world.

The service was conducted by Monsignor John Devine, parish priest of St Mary of the Isle Church.

Among those who gave readings were Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney and Carol Jempson, a member of the island’s Jewish community, and Living Hope Community Church lead pastor Jonathan Stanfield.

Leonard Singer recited a Jewish prayer, the kaddish and gave a blessing in Hebrew.

There was music by Summer Singers, Cleveland Medal winner Paul Costain and organist Gareth Moore.

Students from each of the island’s secondary schools gave readings from people affected by the Nazi Holocaust (1933 to 1945), Bosnian War (1992-1995), Cambodian War (1975 to 1979), Darfur massacre (2003 to present, Rwanda (1994 to 1998) and the massacre of Yazidi Christians (2014 to present).