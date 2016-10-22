Island’s cadets get Governor’s commendations at ceremony

Two island cadets have been appointed to a special position helping out the Lieutenant Governor on official occasions.

The chosen cadets are Michael Smethurst and Jared may who will support and escort the Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney at various official functions as well as attending receptions at Government House.

Both cadets were chosen at the end of a rigorous selection process and were nominated as outstanding cadets by their respective organisations.

Michael, who lives in Onchan, is 18 and is a cadet sergeant with 440 (1st Manx) Squadron Air Training Corps. Jared is 17 years old and is a cadet sergeant with Ramsey Combined Cadet Division, St John Ambulance. He lives in Laxey.

The period running up to Christmas will prove a busy time for both cadets as they find themselves on duty at a number of events leading up to the festive period. one of Michael’s duties will be to accompany the Lieutenant Governor at the National Service of Remembrance at St John’s on November 13. Both cadets said they were very much looking forward to their year in the post.

The Lieutenant Governor has also awarded certificates of merit in a ceremony at Government House.

Sergeant Major Instructor Paul Lewin and Jim Jackson have each been awarded the Lieutenant Governor’s certificate of merit in recognition of their outstanding commitment and dedication.

Sergeant Major Instructor Lewin is an instructor with the Isle of Man Cadet Force, and was previously a cadet. He joined the force in 2012. He was then appointed Detachment Commander of Ramsey and is the island’s public relations officer. He has run an effective recruitment strategy attracting new adult instructors as well as new cadets.

Mr Jackson is a civilian instructor with the 440 (1st Manx) Squadron Air Training Corps and has completed 20 years’ service.

He is the supply officer and in charge of building maintenance and security. and is involved in UK visits, shooting and camping events.