Island’s cost of living is up by one per cent

The Isle of Man’s inflation rate his risen slightly.

November’s figures from the government show that the cost of living, measured by the Consumer Prices Index, has gone up by 1 per cent in a year.

The month before the figure was 0.9 per cent.

One change has been the increasing price of fuel, which rose as the value of the pound fell against other currencies.

Transport is up 2.4 per cent.

Recreation and culture saw a 2.6 per cent jump in price and goods and services that come under the ‘communication’ heading rose by 6.3 per cednt.

In contrast, Food and non-alcholic beverages dropped by 1.7 per cent, while clothing and footwear was down 1.3 per cent.