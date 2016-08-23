Island to be representated at cultural gathering in Edinburgh

A delegation from the Isle of Man will represent the island at a cultural gathering this week.

Tim Crookall MLC, Minister for Education and Children, Professor Ronald Barr, the department’s chief executive pfficer, and Emma Callin, arts development manager, will attend the Edinburgh International Culture Summit from Wednesday to Friday.

The event, held at the Scottish Parliament to coincide with the Edinburgh Festival, is attended by politicians and delegates from all over the world.

Mrs Callin said: ‘Globally, countries are recognising the huge contribution that arts and culture make and are capitalising on it and we are learning from that.

‘The summit offers an opportunity to showcase our cultural riches to an influential audience while gleaning new ideas to bring back and put into practice to benefit our economy and community.’

Delegates will attend a series of workshops, including on urban regeneration, health and wellbeing and the creative industries.

Mrs Callin added: ‘I already work with the Isle of Man Government’s regeneration manager and I am keen to learn more about how we use creativity to improve our built environment for residents and visitors.

‘There is great work being done to develop the creative industries in the island and it is important we learn how to get maximum economic benefit from this sector.

‘Through schemes our department runs, we are already seeing the benefits of the arts in improving wellbeing, but we are just at the tip of the iceberg and we can do more, ultimately saving public money.’

During the summit, the minister and officers will attend a gala dinner co-hosted by Ken Macintosh MSP, the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, and Nicola Sturgeon MSP, Scotland’s First Minister.

The Minister will be a guest at a Ministers’ breakfast meeting hosted by Fiona Hyslop MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs.