Isle of Man can be a world leader in equality

Amendments to the Equality Bill could put the island ahead of the British Isles and most other European countries for the protection it will give to transgender people.

That’s the view of the Sam Hudson, branch secretary of Unison and director of the island’s LGBT charity, the Manx Rainbow Association, after the Bill was given its second reading in the House of Keys this month.

Mr Hudson has been working with Garff MHK Daphne Caine and Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson to address what he believes are ‘deficiencies’ in the Equality Bill, specifically relating to protections for transgender people.

The Manx Bill mirrors the UK’s Equality Act in having a protected characteristic called gender reassignment that ensures that people who are undergoing or who have undergone gender re-assignment are not discriminated in the provision of goods and services and in employment.

At the Keys sitting on January 24, Mrs Caine will be seeking to introduce an amendment so that the Council of Ministers will have the power to replace this characteristic with one called gender identity.

The would provide protections to all transgender people, including those who are non-binary, gender-fluid and regardless of any surgical intervention.

Mr Hudson said the changes are ‘completely in accord’ with the purpose and principle of the Bill in dealing with a transphobia. He said: ’As such, this should not be a controversial matter. The amendment is intended to deal with an obvious gap in coverage. And these protections are needed given the continuing reports of discrimination in workplaces here on the island.’

In addition, outdated terminology, such as the word transsexual, would also be replaced by transgender. And the amendment will eliminate ambiguities in sections dealing with single-sex occupations, the provision of communal accommodation, and jobs legitimately ringfenced for people who have a protection characteristic.

Essentially, the changes will mean that people with a gender recognition certificate are treated no differently than anyone else in employment or in accessing accommodation.

Mr Hudson said: ‘The UK Government is only now coming round to looking into these matters. If the Isle of Man introduces this amendment it would be another achievement for the island in being a world leader in equality legislation.’

Douglas East MHK Clare Bettison is also seeking an amendment to the Sexual Orientation protected characteristic to allow protections for people who have no attractions to others, as the legislation only covers those who have attractions - to others of the same or different sex.