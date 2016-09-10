Isle of Man goes gold to fight children’s cancer

The Glow Gold campaign to raise awareness of children’s cancer has been launched in the Isle of Man.

A golden carousel featuring a tricycle, scooters and bicycle was on display in Regent Street, Douglas. One of the bikes was also tied around the Jubilee Oak tree in Braddan to mark the occasion.

The children’s items represent children of all ages whose childhoods are put on hold while they receive cancer treatments and is a memorial to the babies, children and young people who have lost their lives to the disease.

A number of Manx charities have joined the worldwide campaign.

Fiona Barker of Bridge the Gap has brought together local charities, such as Hospice Isle of Man (including the children’s hospice, Rebecca House), Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, Manx Cancer Help, Oskar’s Dreams/Remember Jade, The Manx Association for the Welfare of Children in Hospital and The Anthony Nolan Trust.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of childhood cancer, including education on the warning signs to look out for.

Iconic landmarks across the world will be glowing gold during September and in the Isle of Man, the Tower of Refuge, Ramsey Swing Bridge and Pulrose Power Station will be glowing too.

Fiona said: ‘While people often prefer to support on-island charities, the reality is that every child or teen diagnosed with cancer on the Isle of Man will receive treatment off island in UK hospitals and this treatment will be based on research carried out in the UK or further afield.

‘Funds raised on island throughout this campaign will go towards this much needed research.’

Children’s Cancer and Leukemia Group (CCLG) ‘Be Bold Go Gold’ ribbons and wristbands together with awareness cards will be available to buy at Isle Of Man Bank and Barclays Bank branches throughout this month.

For more information go to ‘Glow Gold September IOM – raising childhood cancer awareness’.

Alternatively, email contact@bridgethegap.im or call 801349 or 472845.