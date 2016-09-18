Isle of Man hosts prestigious beekeeping conference

Possibly the largest bee keeping event ever staged in the Isle of Man should have the Villa Marina buzzing with anticipation when it takes place next week.

The Bee Improvement and Bee Breeders’ Association conference boasts a total of 25 speakers from Europe and America, over its three-day duration from September 20 to 22.

Among the topics to be discussed are bee keeping and a full time job, improving bees, simple queen rearing and producing honey under difficult conditions.

Organisers are also promising something for everyone, including non-beekeepers who are simply interested in bees and entomology. Additional topics under consideration for example, include how honey bees organise their colony, and how they process what they bring back to the hive. There will also be information on the defvelopment of tracking devices to study foraging behaviour of insects.

To ensure no one who wants to take part misses out on the conference, there are flexible options for those who can’t attend all three days. There are tickets available at £5 for single presentations or for one full day, costing £40, or for the whole event. Limited tickets may be available on the door but with 150 delegates already booked in, organisers say it would be prudent to book in advance if possible.

Politicians have hailed the event as a good one for the Isle of Man bringing economic benefits and reflecting well on the environment.

Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Richard Ronan said the island had worked for years to ensure its bees remained free of the deadly varroa mite which has decimated bee populations elsewhere. He said the island was one of just three areas in Europe that are officially varroa free.

He said the Manx Bee Improvement Group, part of the Manx Bee Keepers’ Federation, now aims to improve local bee stocks.

Tickets for single presentations, one day or the whole conference from Johnny@forecast5.co.uk or 499511.